Bowen Varsity sacks over 100 workers

No fewer than 100 staffers of Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State have been sacked by the management of the institution, it has been learnt.

According to a source, the development which had already created tension on the campus of the institution was as a result of the management’s resolve to sustain and reposition the university.

The workers affected by the mass sack were said to have received their letters of disengagement through email on Tuesday night.

But, one of the affected staffers, who did not want his name in the print explained that the management of the institution hinged their decision to downsize its workforce on the ravaging COVID 19, precipitating the economic crisis in Nigeria.

He stated: “How can the university-owned by a church just wake up and lay off such number of staff at this time? Even the government at all levels are struggling to keep their staff and pay them.”

When contacted over the development, the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of Bowen University, Mr Toba Adaramola, confirmed the sack, contending that the disengaged workers including both academic and non-academic were laid off as a result of the change in the institution’s way of running its operations.

He stated: “The decision affected those in academics and non-academic staff. In August 2018, it was discovered that the university is heading toward inflection point and the management deliberated on the reasons for the inflection. It was discovered that change in culture was part of the problem. Hence we embraced technology and so many staffers were no longer needed to perform certain duties.

“Although it is a painful decision but one that is necessary to sustain the university since it is not a public institution that can rely on any subvention apart from the fees it charged its students,” Adaramola remarked.

He, however, maintained that the university had already taken necessary measures in the interest of the affected staff by making sure all their dues and entitlements are promptly paid.

Like this: Like Loading...