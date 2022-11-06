Body & Soul

Bowler Hats: A gentleman’s accessory

Posted on

This hat called bowler hat, is also known as a bob hat or derby bowler like the Americans call it. It is one fashion item that has lived through many fashion scenes from century to century amongst the elite.

It is said that fashion forward men get creative whenever they see a bowler hat. It not only places you amongst the ever limited list of elite classy men, it gives you the look of a style savvy.

 

Men and women have found a common style pedestal with this simple head piece.

 

It’s no longer just a trend that shields your bald head from hot or cold weather, it’s an expression of personality and style. It’s a fashion accessory when you want look like you went extra mile to look good

 

