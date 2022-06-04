Sports

Boxers battle for N1m as GOtv Boxing Night 25 holds today

The 25th edition of GOtv Boxing Night will hold today at the Old Gymnasium of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan. The best boxer at the event will go home with the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy and the cash prize of a N1million attached to it.

Seven bouts across weight divisions are scheduled for the much-anticipated event. The heavyweight division will feature a duel between Olanrewaju “Larry King” Adebiyi and Solomon Imole in an eight-round challenge bout, while Michael “Emirate” Godwin will test his strength against Stephen Kadima in a cruiserweight challenge contest. In the light heavyweight division, Segun “Success” Olanrewaju will take on Victor Bennet, while Segun “War” Adeyemi will be in action against Ademola Ibrahim in a light-welterweight clash.

Two fast-rising lightweight boxers, Azeez “Latest” Ayobam and Sodiq Oyakojo, will spar against each other, while Samuel “Apata Roro” Moses takes on Wale Anifowoshe. The super welterweight class will see Jafar Suliamon go head-to-head with Basiru Kabiru. Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, will be hosting the event for the third time. It hosted two previous editions that took place at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium’s Indoor Sports Hall, which is currently being renovated.

 

Our Reporters

