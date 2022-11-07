Sports

Boxers, coaches commend Organisers of Mojisola Ogunsanya Boxing Clinic

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Coaches and boxers at the just concluded Mojisola Ogunsanya Boxing Clinic have commended the organisers for providing them a good camping experience at the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Gym, Lagos.

The three-day clinic, which ended on Saturday, was organised by Flykite Productions, managers of GOtv Boxing Night, and supported by Chief Adewunmi Ogunsanya (SAN), Chairman, MultiChoice Nigeria and Chairman GOtv Boxing.

During the clinic, eight boxers, six males and two females, selected across different weight categories, were put through their paces by coaches at the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Gym in Lagos.

Speaking at the end of the camp, one of the boxers, Rilwan Oladosu, said the camp provided a good training experience, especially for those who had never had a clinic experience. “We are so excited. We could not believe what we saw at the gym.

The accommodation, the feeding, and equipment were topclass. If we have this type of training, in this type of facility for a week or two, the boxers will come out much better. Five boxers here are having their first camp experience. It’s an exciting experience for them,” he said.

A female boxer, Happiness Okoh, who was having her first camping experience, said she would be leaving the camp a better boxer

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Dare celebrates ANOCA at 40

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare on Wednesday officially declared open events to mark the 40th Anniversary of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Executive Board at the ANOCA headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria. The Minister who is playing host to Youth and Sports Ministers from Algeria, Ghana and […]
Sports

CAS: Man City showed ‘blatant disregard’ in UEFA FFP case, but didn’t breach FFP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Manchester City showed a “blatant disregard” to UEFA’s investigation into potential Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches, says the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), even though it found “no conclusive evidence that they disguised funding from their owner as sponsorship”. Last month, CAS overturned City’s two-year ban from European competition and the club’s fine was also cut […]
Sports

EPL: Wolves out to devour Mourinho’s Spurs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

After two straight Premier League defeats dented his side’s title credentials, Jose Mourinho and his wobbly Tottenham Hotspur face another tricky outing when they show up at the Molineux to square up against Wolverhampton Wanders, a side desperate to atone for a midweek reversal at Burnley.   Just two weeks ago, the Portuguese handler was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica