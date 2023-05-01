Boxers Talk, As GOtv Boxing Night 28 Holds Today

All is now set for the 28th edition of GOtv Boxing Night holding today at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The boxing event will feature seven bouts across different weight categories, including a big fight between London-based World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental featherweight champion, Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje, and Twalib Tuwa of Tanzania. Ahead of the showdown, boxers have been involved in boasts and counter-boasts.

Esepor, who is ranked 39th in the world by the WBF, bragged to eat up his opponent, Tuwa, like the popular Nigerian meal, Tuwo. “Tuwa sounds like Tuwo to me. Tuwo is a light, easyto-eat-and-digest food.

I have no doubt that Tuwa is the same and will be eaten and digested with ease like Tuwo Shinkafa.” Esepor boasted.