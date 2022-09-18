Sports

Boxing: Alvarez defeats Golovkin on points in trilogy bout

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez dominated Gennady Golovkin over 12 rounds to retain his undisputed super-middleweight crown.

It was the third encounter in Las Vegas between the modern-day greats with Alvarez claiming a second win following a controversial draw in the first bout, reports the BBC.

After sidestepping a fightback from Golovkin in the later rounds, all three judges were in agreement, scoring it 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 for Alvarez.

“Thank you my friend, we gave the fans three great fights,” said the Mexican.

They shared a warm embrace after the fight, despite their rivalry turning sour in the four-year wait for the trilogy encounter, which saw Alvarez retain the IBF, WBA (Super), WBO and WBC titles.

Golovkin said: “I want to shake hands with Canelo. Congrats to all his team. He’s a real warrior – if you don’t understand that, you don’t understand nothing.”

Thrilling trilogy ends with a whimper

Despite a bitter build-up, the final chapter did not have the same bite as the contests in 2017 and 2018.

Alvarez, 32, took control from the first round, dominating an unusually passive Golovkin.

Although showing no signs of hurting Golovkin, Alvarez set the pace and was particularly successful with his left hook.

Golovkin could not respond when Alvarez did land and after the eighth round the Kazakh’s trainer Johnathan Banks tried to rally his fighter, telling him “let’s go to work”.

The 40-year-old tried to do just that and staged a fightback from the ninth round onwards, his famous stiff jab finally clicking into gear, troubling Alvarez and pushing him back.

Alvarez, however, while visibly tiring, was never hurt and going into the final round Golovkin was searching for what would have been the 38th knockout of a long career.

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas had been an unhappy hunting ground for Golovkin, losing the rematch to Alvarez there in 2018 and being robbed of what many felt was a superb win in their first fight in 2017.

And it was to be another frustrating night for Golovkin, who lost for just the second time in his illustrious 45-fight career.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

I’ll love to play for Real Madrid one day, Pogba admits

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paul Pogba has said he would love to play for Real Madrid one day but his focus is on helping Manchester United improve on their poor start to the Premier League season. The 27-year-old admitted in 2019 that he wanted to leave United but no major offers came in for him and he spent most of last season […]
Sports

Alvarez, Golovkin set for trilogy fight in September

Posted on Author Reporter

  Canelo Alvarez will return to super middleweight and face Gennady Golovkin in their trilogy fight on September 17, promoters Matchroom Boxing said. Alvarez, who holds all four major belts at super middleweight, stepped up to light heavyweight earlier this month but was beaten by Russian Dmitry Bivol in only the second loss of his […]
Sports

Report: Man Utd, Dortmund agree Jadon Sancho deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United and Germany’s Borussia Dortmund have agreed terms for the transfer of  England star Jadon Sancho in an £80million deal. United have agreed a deal in principle with the German side to sign Sancho for £75m – plus an extra £5m in add-ons. Sancho currently with England preparing for Tuesday’s Euro 2020 last 16 clash with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica