Boxing: Chris Eubank’s son, Sebastian, found dead in Dubai

Chris Eubank says he is “devastated” by the death of his son Sebastian who has been found dead in Dubai.

The 29-year-old had followed his father and brother Chris Eubank Jr into the ring, starting a professional boxing career with two victories, reports Sky Sports.

Eubank senior paid tribute to his son, saying he was a “deep thinker who liked to challenge and accepted wisdom”.

He said in a statement: “Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son. My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday.

“He leaves his wife Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris, Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily and countless relatives and friends.

“Sebastian grew up in Hove in England but in the last few years made his life in Dubai where he had a wide circle of friends and was a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies.

“As well as being a personal trainer and professional boxer, Sebastian was also a deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom. He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family.

“As a family we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend.”

Sebastian’s mother, Karron Meadows, added: “Our whole family is grieving at the huge loss of our son and brother, Sebastian. Please respect our grief and privacy while we try to comprehend our loss.”

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development at Sky Sports, said: “Our hearts go out to the whole Eubank family who we know so well at Sky.

“We are deeply shocked by hearing this tragic news and are thinking of them all at this terrible time.”

