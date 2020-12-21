Sports

Boxing: Gentle Boy won’t last three rounds, boasts I-Star

Rising welterweight boxer, Isaac “I-Star” Chukwudi, has warned his next opponent, Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu, not to dream of lasting beyond three of the eightround challenge duel.

 

Their fight is one of the seven lined up to hold at GOtv Boxing Night 22 on New Year’s Day. According to I-Star, who is having his fourth professional fight, Gentle Boy will receive severe punishment on the ring that he would beg for the fight to be stopped before the end of the third round.

 

“I’m confident that I can finish him off in the first round, but i will do so in installments over three rounds, so that fans can enjoy the fight. He’s a baby when it comes to boxing,” bragged I-Star.

 

Their fight is one of the three welterweight bouts scheduled for the event. The biggest is the World Boxing Federation (WBF) International welterweight title bout that will see Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde takes on Mkalekwa Salehe Omari of Tanzania. The other is a challenge bout between Sikiru ‘Lion’ Ogabi and William ‘Kaki’ Amosu.

 

The event will also feature the WBF International lightweight bout between Nigeria’s Rilwan “Real One  Oladosu and Ghana’s Emmanuel Quartey.

 

Other fights lined up are the national super middleweight challenge duel between Femi ‘Small Tyson’ Akintayo and Matthew ‘Wise Man’ Obinna; national super featherweight challenge between Yusuf ‘Innocent’ Ogunbunmi and Sikiru ‘Omo Iya Eleja’ Shogbesan; as well as national light heavyweight challenge clash between Timothy ‘Nsiefinagaije’ Gonze and Segun

