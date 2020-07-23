Sports

Boxing: ‘Iron Mike’ makes ring comeback Sept 12

*To face Roy Jones Jr

Mike Tyson is set to make his comeback against Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition bout.
The boxing veterans, who have a combined age of 105, will lock horns in California on September 12.
TMZ confirmed: “‘Iron Mike’ will take on Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12 in an eight-round exhibition being called Frontline Battle – available on pay-per-view and on the social media platform, triller.”
Iron Mike, 54, has been inundated with fight offers since he announced he was coming out of retirement after 15 years, reports thesun.co.uk.
But it’s 51-year-old Jones Jr that will step into the ring with the former Baddest Man on the Planet first.
Jones Jr, who retired in 2018, insisted earlier this week that would he would love to fight Iron Mike.
He said: “Yes, it’s true – Mike is a legend. It would be crazy to receive an offer to enter the ring with him and refuse.
“I had no intention of going back and fighting again but, for the sake of Mike Tyson, I agree to make an exception.
“For me, this is an opportunity that I cannot refuse.
“Of all those who wanted to go into the ring with him, he chose me.
“And since he did that, how can I say no?”
The former five-weight world champion competed at heavyweight when he lost his belt to Antonio Tarver in 2004.
He then spent nine years at cruiserweight before he eventually hung up his gloves with a record of 66-9.
Former world champion Andre Ward previously claimed that Jones Jr turned down a whopping £33m to face Tyson in 2003.
Iron Mike called time on his boxing career in 2005 with a remarkable record of 50-6.
The 54-year-old has been knuckling down in the gym as he prepares for his comeback.
And he has continued to excite fans by sharing videos of himself sparring with his training partners.
He had been tipped to fight the likes of Evander Holyfield, Sonny Bill Williams and even Tyson Fury’s dad.

