Sports

Boxing: You must fight Usyk, WBO orders Joshua

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Anthony Joshua has been ordered by the WBO to defend his championship against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk in his next fight.
The heavyweights have 10 days (until May 31) to strike a deal before purse bids will be called.
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn had requested until Monday May 24 before the WBO issued an order “to discuss the matter” with Joshua, but the delay was rejected by the Ukrainian’s team.
Joshua’s proposed undisputed title showdown with Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia dramatically fell apart this week meaning Usyk is next in line for a shot at the belt.
The WBO gave Joshua 48 hours, until Friday May 21, to salvage his fight with Fury or he would be ordered to face Usyk.
Joshua holds the IBF, WBA and WBO belts but his plan to meet WBC ruler Fury on August 14 was scuppered by an arbitration court, who ruled that Fury must fight Deontay Wilder for a third time before September 15.
Wilder has made clear that he will not accept a fee to step aside and waive his right.
Usyk, the undefeated Ukrainian who has beaten Tony Bellew and Derek Chisora and formerly held the undisputed cruiserweight title, is now set to challenge Joshua.
“According to my knowledge, AJ is ready to take the challenge,” Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk previously told Sky Sports.
“It may happen anywhere including Wembley, but yet no serious venue commitments have been made.”
When will Joshua vs Fury happen?
Promoter Eddie Hearn has speculated that the undisputed heavyweight title fight can be rescheduled for December 2021, if Joshua and Fury come through their next fights.
“Hear about Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury’s heated exchange
“The world now sees you for the fraud you are,” Joshua posted on social media towards Fury.
“You’ve let boxing down! You lied to the fans and led them on. Used my name for clout not a fight.
“Bring me any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly.”
Fury replied: “You are more full of [rubbish] than [promoter Eddie Hearn]. Your full team knew there was an arbitration going on, it was out of my hands!
Joshua hit back: “If there was an arbitration going on, why announce to the world we are fighting! The fight was signed!”
Is Usyk ‘the perfect problem’ for AJ?
Bellew, who was knocked out by Usyk, told Sky Sports: “He mentally exhausted me in our fight by constantly having his front foot close to mine.
“That doesn’t sound much. But it’s mental pressure that he puts on you, not physical.
“He wouldn’t get involved in any wrestling matches with me. Every time we got close, I would dig him to the body.
“He’s vicious and brilliant.”
But Chisora, who was outpointed by Usyk, insisted: “In the heavyweight game, you have to fight, not box.”
Joshua has previously said about Usyk: “You’ve got to let them know that you’re there because all that pitty-patty stuff after 12 rounds? Sometimes people don’t respect that type of power.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Brighton boost survival hopes with win over Spurs

Posted on Author Reporter

*Salah double helps Liverpool up to third *Bamford inspires Leeds win at Leicester as Tuchel earns first Chelsea victory Brighton punished a lacklustre Tottenham to grab their first home league win and go seven points clear of the drop. Leandro Trossard grabbed the game’s only goal, side-footing in Pascal Gross’ cutback after 17 minutes. And […]
Sports

Zenith Bank plans big for 2021 sports

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

One of the major sponsors of sports in Nigeria, Zenith Bank plc, has pledged to bounce back stronger in its support role for various sports disciplines in Nigeria.   Zenith Bank are the title sponsors of the Women’s Basketball League, Delta State Principals’ Cup, NFF Future Eagles competition and also one of the sponsors of […]
Sports

Champions League: Rashford pounces late to set United on winning start against PSG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Marcus Rashford repeated his late heroics against Paris St-Germain with a superb winner as Manchester United marked their return to the Champions League with a fine win at the home of last season’s beaten finalists. Rashford’s stoppage-time penalty sealed a famous victory at the Parc des Princes 18 months ago and the England striker was again […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica