Boy, 12, kills three-year-old sister, dumps body in well

A 12 -year-old boy has reportedly pushed his sister to death at the Okokomaiko area of Lagos State. The boy was playing with his three-year-old sister on Monday at Ago Arago, a Hausa settlement at Okokomaiko, when he allegedly hit her head on an object. The victim died on the spot.

After futile attempts to revive his sister, the boy, whose name was unknown, dumped her body in a well in their neighborhood, for fear of being beaten by their parents. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the suspect and the deceased were both playing when he hit the victim’s head on an object and she died in the process. Adejobi said when the boy noticed that his sister was no longer breathing, for fear of being beaten by their parents, he dumped the body in a well.

He said: “After the arrival of their mother, who then asked the suspect about the whereabouts of his sister, instead of answering their mother he started weeping. When asked why he was crying, it was then he opened up and told his mother that his sister had died and he had dumped the body in a well.

“He then took his mother and some other sympathisers in the community to the well where he dumped his sister’s corpse. When they got to the scene some men immediately jumped into the well and brought her out with the hope of reviving her. Unfortunately, she was already dead.” Adejobi said the matter had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba. He, however, said based on the circumstances surrounding the case the boy would be charged to court accordingly, because he had some questions to answer.

