Boy creates ATM dispensing cash in Imo

A little boy from Imo State has gone viral after he locally manufactured an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) that dispenses cash. In the video shared on Twitter and had since gone viral on social media, some onlookers, who spoke in Igbo language, could be heard asking the little boy to show them how the ATM works.

The boy then turned the ATM on, pressed some buttons, inserted something that looks like an ATM card and the machine began dispensing money. It is still unclear what he used in ‘manufacturing’ the handmade ATM but one thing noticeable about his craft is the fact that it shares several similarities with an actual ATM – It has lights, uses an ATM card and also dispenses cash when some buttons are pressed. As at the time of filing this report, details of the boy are still scanty.

