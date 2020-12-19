Boycott mars Abia LG elections, as ABSIEC avoids journalists

The December 18 local government areas election witnessed high level of boycott by residents who said they are neither aware of the election nor interested in whatever that is happening in any polling unit. Saturday Telegraph gathered from some Electoral Officers (EOs) that Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) instructed them not to talk to any journalists no matter the situation on ground.

Our reporter, who monitored the entire process at Aba South, reported that as at 10am all electoral materials have been moved to the wards by ABSIEC. Traders at Aba Main Park, opposite the Aba South LGA Secretariat were seen displaying their goods and going about their normal businesses not minding if any election was ongoing or not. However, when Saturday Telegraph visited most of the polling units and wards in Aba South LGA, electorate were absent, as only party agents and ABSIEC officials were seen chatting while waiting for the voters to turn up.

The electoral officers declined to speak with our reporter on the situation of things, following a directive to them not to speak with journalists, as it was gathered that one of them almost lost his job for speaking to journalists recently

Like this: Like Loading...