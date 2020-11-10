Boycott UI convocation, ASUU tells members

Sequel to the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) nationwide, the University of Ibadan chapter of the union, Tuesday asked her members to boycott the 2020 Convocation and the Foundation- laying ceremonies of the Premier University.

The Union in a release signed by its Chairman, Professor Ayo Akinwole, stated that the position of the Union was premised on principle that holding convocation ceremonies is a violation of the principle of the ongoing strike.

Akinwole maintained that the Union was constrained to “advise members not to be in attendance or participate in the preparation for and the actualization of the said convocation and 72nd Foundation Day Ceremonies”.

It was learnt that the Union has also communicated her position via a letter written to the outgoing Vice Chancellor Professor Idowu Olayinka as the Chairman added that: “The notice for the University of Ibadan 2020 Graduation and 72 Foundation Day ceremonies come to our attention on Saturday, 7th November, 2020.

“In the spirit of the current ASUU strike, holding graduation ceremonies at this time would be a violation of the principle of the ongoing strike…to rescue public university education in Nigeria. To the best of our knowledge, there was no request for a waiver for such to take place in the University of Ibadan.”

Like this: Like Loading...