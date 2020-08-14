Boyfriend, pastor use apostle’s daughter’s menstrual pad for ritual

Police in Ondo State have arrested a 65-year-old pastor, Festus Adebayo, for allegedly using the menstrual pad of a lady, Miss Oluwasemilore Iluyomade, for ritual purposes. The lady is the daughter of an apostle. Adebayo was arrested alongside Oluwasemilire’s alleged boyfriend, Gbemisola Olufusi. According to a family source, the 24-year-old Olufusi had conspired with the pastor after which he collected the menstrual pad of his 20-year-old girlfriend with the intention of using it for rituals. The source added that the incident occurred in December 2019 in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State. It was learnt that two months after, some substances started coming out from the private parts of the victim which aroused the suspicion of the girl’s family that she might have been used for ritual.

Upon their suspicion, the father of the girl filed a complaint at the police station, Enuowa Division, in Ondo town. The victim’s father, Apostle Festus Iluyomade, said he had taken h i s daughter to the hospital several times with two major operations performed on her.

He said: “When we noticed substances were coming out of my daughter’s body, we reported the case to the police, after a series of prayers. We have done different operations and we are still carrying out tests.” Following the complaints, the police started monitoring the pastor and the suspected ‘Yahoo boy’ who had not been in town for several months. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the case had been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation.

