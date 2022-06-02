Bozimo, Azinge, 13 others get Pope’s awards, medals

TheHolyFather, PopeFrancis, hasbestowedPontifical honour on 15 prominent indigenes of Delta state that have distinguished themselves in faith and morals, and contributed to the growth of the church and society. They were blessed with the prestigious Papal Knights and Dames of Saints Gregory and Sylvester, with Papal Medals respectively.

Those honoured included: Epiphany Azinge (SAN); Rosaline Bozimo; Benedict Chukwuma; John T. Okolo; Joseph Emuezie and Henrienta Odume. Others are: Patrick Ikemefuna; Okechukwu Ofili; Henrienta Ajuebon; Caroline Sotunde Patience Elumeze; Carol Enuha; Justina Nwaobi; Elizabeth Okwuadi and Suzanna Nwabude. Chairman of the Investiture Planning Committee, Rev. Fr Norbert Uchuno, stated in Asaba yesterday that the Bishop of Issele-Uku Diocese, Most Rev Michael Elue, will on behalf of the Pope, perform the ceremony within a Pontifical High Mass celebration at St Paul Cathedral, Issele- Uku on Saturday, June 18.

