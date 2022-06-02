News

Bozimo, Azinge, 13 others get Pope’s awards, medals

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

TheHolyFather, PopeFrancis, hasbestowedPontifical honour on 15 prominent indigenes of Delta state that have distinguished themselves in faith and morals, and contributed to the growth of the church and society. They were blessed with the prestigious Papal Knights and Dames of Saints Gregory and Sylvester, with Papal Medals respectively.

Those honoured included: Epiphany Azinge (SAN); Rosaline Bozimo; Benedict Chukwuma; John T. Okolo; Joseph Emuezie and Henrienta Odume. Others are: Patrick Ikemefuna; Okechukwu Ofili; Henrienta Ajuebon; Caroline Sotunde Patience Elumeze; Carol Enuha; Justina Nwaobi; Elizabeth Okwuadi and Suzanna Nwabude. Chairman of the Investiture Planning Committee, Rev. Fr Norbert Uchuno, stated in Asaba yesterday that the Bishop of Issele-Uku Diocese, Most Rev Michael Elue, will on behalf of the Pope, perform the ceremony within a Pontifical High Mass celebration at St Paul Cathedral, Issele- Uku on Saturday, June 18.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osun: Oyetola leads battle against flood fury

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The degree of ecstasy and enthusiasm that greets the public appearance of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State is becoming both interesting and thoughtprovoking. Governor Oyetola had commissioned massive dredging of waterways and rivers across the state, and expectedly, he stepped out on a tour to inspect how far the work had gone.   It […]
News

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Amuwo Odofin health facility

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday inaugurated a Primary Health Centre named after the representative of Lagos Central in the Senate, Oluremi Tinubu, in Amuwo Odofin. The two-storey facility built by Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area Chairman, Valentine Buraimoh was initiated to shore up health care delivery to residents and those in the neighbouring […]
News Top Stories

Bandits kill scores in Plateau villages, burn homes

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

A number of people were reportedly killed by bandits in fresh attacks on  some villages in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State on Sunday. According to residents, the hoodlums attacked Kukawa, Gyanbahu, Dungur and Keram villages, killing many and burning homes.   Adam Musa, a resident of Kukawa village, said the incident occurred at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica