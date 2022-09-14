News

Bozimo reiterates cordial relationship between Bar and Bench

Posted on Author Ola James Comment(0)

Delta State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Isaiah Bozimo Esq, has underscored the importance of cordial relationship between the Bar and the Bench in ensuring effective justice delivery in the State. Bozimo, who stated this while fielding questions from journalists, said that it was expedient to ensure that there were no issues between the duo for the overall benefits of the state.
The Attorney-General stated that the input from the Bench, the Bar as well as the Law Officers in the Ministry of Justice have been very impactful in the pursuit of ensuring that citizens get adequate justice delivery in the state. According to him, the Bar and the Bench often interfaced with one another in order to address key areas of difficulties in discharging their functions. Recalling the active participation of the Bench during the stakeholders’ summit organized by the Ministry of Justice earlier this year.

 

Our Reporters

