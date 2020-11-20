Business

BP agrees London HQ sale, leaseback with Lifestyle Intl

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

BP BP.L has agreed to sell its London headquarters for 250 million pounds, a spokesman said on Friday, the latest in a string of disposals as the British energy company shifts to low-carbon energy.
BP also agreed to lease 1 St James’s Square in central Lonodn back from Hong Kong-based property investment company Lifestyle International for two years, a BP spokesman said.
Lifestyle International also announced the deal in a filing on the Hong Kong stock exchange, reports Reuters.
BP, led by CEO Bernard Looney, aims to sell $25 billion of assets by 2025, around half of which it has already divested or agreed a deal on, in an effort to reduce debt as it shifts to low carbon energy investments.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Oil treads water as huge Gulf of Mexico storm shuts output

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices were in a holding pattern on Thursday as a massive storm in the Gulf of Mexico raced towards the heart of the U.S. oil industry, forcing oil rigs and refineries to shut, with little impact expected on supply as oil stockpiles remain high. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures fell […]
Business

Access Bank: Propelled by transformational agenda

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

  Access Bank Plc.’s evolution from an obscure Nigerian lender into a worldclass African financial institution in a relatively short period of time can be traced back to its first transformational agenda created by a brilliant management team that came on board in 2002, writes Tony Chukwunyem   Although the lender commenced operations on May […]
Business

Huawei faces ban in Britain, uncertainty swirls over timing, extent

Posted on Author Reporter

  Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network on Tuesday in a momentous decision that will delight Washington, dismay Beijing and signal the end of a two-decade long partnership with the country’s biggest mobile operator. The United States has pushed Johnson to reverse his January decision to grant Huawei […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: