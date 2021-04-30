BPE delists Kano hotel from monitoring

Having faithfully kept to the provisions of Share Sale and Purchase Agreement (SSAP), the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has delisted Grand Central Hotel, from routine monitoring activities of the Bureau. SSAP is a set of conditions which a core investor must abide by postprivatisation. Delisting ceremony was performed at the main conference hall of the Bureau and was witnessed by top management staff of the BPE, Grand Central Hotel, Kano and representatives of other key sectors of the economy, BPE said in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Amina Tukur Othman.

Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex A. Okoh, referred to the ceremony as “a positive attestation to the privatisation and commercialisation programme of the Federal Government.” “This ceremony is in line with our extant practice and the recent approval of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) at its meeting held on February 25, 2021 for the Kano Central Hotel to be delisted from BPE monitoring activates having satisfactorily achieved covenants stipulated in the Post-Acquisition Plan (PAP),” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...