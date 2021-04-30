News

BPE delists Kano hotel from monitoring

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Having faithfully kept to the provisions of Share Sale and Purchase Agreement (SSAP), the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has delisted Grand Central Hotel, from routine monitoring activities of the Bureau. SSAP is a set of conditions which a core investor must abide by postprivatisation. Delisting ceremony was performed at the main conference hall of the Bureau and was witnessed by top management staff of the BPE, Grand Central Hotel, Kano and representatives of other key sectors of the economy, BPE said in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Amina Tukur Othman.

Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex A. Okoh, referred to the ceremony as “a positive attestation to the privatisation and commercialisation programme of the Federal Government.” “This ceremony is in line with our extant practice and the recent approval of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) at its meeting held on February 25, 2021 for the Kano Central Hotel to be delisted from BPE monitoring activates having satisfactorily achieved covenants stipulated in the Post-Acquisition Plan (PAP),” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senior police officers withdrawn from EFCC – Report

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Indications emerged Tuesday night, that the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, may have ordered the immediate withdrawal of senior officers attached to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). According to a report by online newspaper, The Cable, the withdrawal directive was sequel to operational needs of […]
News

JUST IN: Justice Ahmed Lemu dies at 91

Posted on Author Reporter

  Justice Ahmed Lemu has died. He was 91. A family member, Maryam Lemu, announced this on her Facebook page Thursday morning. “Inna lillahi wa inna liayhi raji’un. It is with sadness and reverence to Allah that we announce the passing away of our father, Dr. Justice Sheikh Ahmed Lemu OFR, in the early hours […]
News

Ice cream tests positive for COVID-19 in China

Posted on Author Reporter

    Ice cream has been found to have been contaminated with COVID-19 in China after three samples tested positive for the virus. Anti-epidemic authorities in north China’s Tianjin Municipality are tracing people who may have been in contact with the batches, which were produced by Tianjin Daqiaodao Food Company, reports Sky News. All of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica