BPE, foreign firm collaborate on investment opportunities in Nigeria

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) will collaborate with Jindal Steel & Power Group (a leading world player in Steel, Mines and Infrastructure) in its areas of interest to invest in Nigeria, the Director General of the reform, concession and privatisation agency, Mr. Alex A. Okoh has said. Consequently, a joint committee to work out the modalities for the exercise has been set up with the Director, Industries and Services at the BPE, Mr. Yunana Jackdel Malo heading the BPE’s team, while Mr. Mukesh Sharma will head the Jindal Steel & Power Group’s team, BPE said in statement its Head, public communications, Ibeh,Uzoma Chidi Speaking, when he received a delegation from the group, led by its Vice Chairman, Mr V. R. Sharma, which was on a courtesy visit to the Bureau on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, Okoh said there were a lot of potentials in the country in areas of interest for the group. He cited among others, the planned concession of Zungeru Power Plant, which has the capacity to generate about 700 Megawatts, when operational and said that already, the Federal Government had procured the services of a Transaction Adviser for its eventual concession.
Related Articles
Kenya police arrest prison warden over rape of patient in COVID-19 quarantine
Kenyan police arrested a prison warden accused of raping a female patient in a COVID-19 isolation facility he was meant to be guarding, a police report said on Friday. It was the latest in a string of incidents highlighting substandard conditions at some government-run coronavirus treatment centre in the East African country, reports Reuters. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
JUST IN: Former Oyo Military Administrator, Tunji Olurin, is dead
Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta A former Military Administrator of Oyo State, General Tunji Olurin (rtd) is dead. Olurin, a close political ally of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, died at the age of 77. Olurin died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in the early hours of Saturday, Funso Olurin, the deceased’s brother […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Enugu PDP guber candidate, Mbah, picks running mate
The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Peter Mba, has declared that he will replicate his success in the oil and gas business in governance if elected as governor. Mba, a legal practitioner who chose a fellowlawyer, Ifeanyi Ossai, as his running mate, stated that he grew his signature […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)