BPE, foreign firm collaborate on investment opportunities in Nigeria

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) will collaborate with Jindal Steel & Power Group (a leading world player in Steel, Mines and Infrastructure) in its areas of interest to invest in Nigeria, the Director General of the reform, concession and privatisation agency, Mr. Alex A. Okoh has said. Consequently, a joint committee to work out the modalities for the exercise has been set up with the Director, Industries and Services at the BPE, Mr. Yunana Jackdel Malo heading the BPE’s team, while Mr. Mukesh Sharma will head the Jindal Steel & Power Group’s team, BPE said in statement its Head, public communications, Ibeh,Uzoma Chidi Speaking, when he received a delegation from the group, led by its Vice Chairman, Mr V. R. Sharma, which was on a courtesy visit to the Bureau on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, Okoh said there were a lot of potentials in the country in areas of interest for the group. He cited among others, the planned concession of Zungeru Power Plant, which has the capacity to generate about 700 Megawatts, when operational and said that already, the Federal Government had procured the services of a Transaction Adviser for its eventual concession.

 

