BPE justifies Zungeru Hydroelectric power road show

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex A. Okoh, has said that the Investors Road show for the concession of the 700MW Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant (ZHPP), is in continuation of the federal government’s drive to achieve a power sector that fully serves the needs of Nigerians to unleash their potential and engender socio-economic development to meet global standards.

Okoh stated this when the bureau hosted the virtual investors road show, noting that the aim is to attract private sector innovation, efficiency and technical capacity in the operations of the hydro power plant, in BPE’s statement issued by Ibeh, Uzoma Chidi, Head, Public Communications.

“The essential objective of this road show is therefore, to interact with potential investors, answer questions, provide clarifications and generally address all concerns from the prospective Investors with regards to the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power transaction,” he stated, adding that the forum would also highlight the potentials in the Nigerian power sector and provide a platform for prospective investors to understand the process for the concession of the plant. Okoh added that it would also enable investors to adequately assess the benefits of their participation in the process and make informed decisions.

Giving a background to the project, the Director General said the federal government was actively collaborating with the EXIM Bank of China to construct the plant and that following discussions between BPE and federal Ministry of Power (FMoP), the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) at its 7th meeting for the year 2020, held on December 21, 2020, approved the commencement of the concession of ZHPP.

He said the key objectives of the concession of ZHPP include; Leveraging private sector’s access to finance and reducing reliance on government budgetary allocation to operate and maintain the facility; ensuring efficiency maintenance culture, innovation and technical knowhow of the private sector in operating the ZHPP; and to transfer the burden of repaying the loan received from Chinese Exim Bank to the private party. Okoh revealed that given the urgency and priority of the federal government for the quick completion of the ZHPP concession, a revised work plan was prepared, envisaging the completion of the transaction by March 2023.

 

