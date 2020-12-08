BPE mulls template on PPP transactions Q1 2021

The Bureau of Enterprises (BPE) yesterday said it was coming up with a template that would enable Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of government document all the ongoing Public-Private Partnership (PPP) transactions and their current status.

The template, which would be effective first quarter of 2021, was in line with the Federal Government’s recent decision, ceding additional responsibility to BPE in handling PPP projects.

To prepare ground for the new roles BPE was expected to play, the privatisation agency had outlined steps with timelines in the next 12 months to two years to showcase its collective achievements through the implementation of the new Federal Government’s circular on the administration of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects in the country.

A statement issued by BPE yesterday quoted Mr. Alex A. Okoh, the directorgeneral, reiterating that in the first quarter of 2021, BPE would develop and circulate a template that would enable MDAs document all the ongoing PPP transactions and their current status and that the bureau, working together with the MDAs, would host two additional webinars in the first quarter of next year.

“One of the webinars will be targeted at local and international financial institutions, including international development financial institutions. These are the partners that are expected to provide funding to investors in the Nigerian PPP market,” he stated.

