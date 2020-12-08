News

BPE mulls template on PPP transactions Q1 2021

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja Comment(0)

The Bureau of Enterprises (BPE) yesterday said it was coming up with a template that would enable Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of government document all the ongoing Public-Private Partnership (PPP) transactions and their current status.

 

The template, which would be effective first quarter of 2021, was in line with the Federal Government’s recent decision, ceding additional responsibility to BPE in handling PPP projects.

 

To prepare ground for the new roles BPE was expected to play, the privatisation agency had outlined steps with timelines in the next 12 months to two years to showcase its collective achievements through the implementation of the new Federal Government’s circular on the administration of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects in the country.

 

A statement issued by BPE yesterday quoted Mr. Alex A. Okoh, the directorgeneral, reiterating that in the first quarter of 2021, BPE would develop and circulate a template that would enable MDAs document all the ongoing PPP transactions and their current status and that the bureau, working together with the MDAs, would host two additional webinars in the first quarter of next year.

 

“One of the webinars will be targeted at local and international financial institutions, including international development financial institutions. These are the partners that are expected to provide funding to investors in the Nigerian PPP market,” he stated.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

GOVERNORSHIP POLL: Gov sacks deputy’s aides as Assembly plots impeachment

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Dep Gov: My principal bribing lawmakers with N10m each Akeredolu: I don’t believe in inducement The feud between Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), and his estranged deputy, Agboola Ajayi, took a new dimension yesterday with the alleged plan to impeach the latter. This came as Governor Akeredolu sacked all the aides attached to the […]
News

H’Kong police fire pepper balls at protesters opposed to election delay, new law

Posted on Author Reporter

  Police fired rounds of pepper balls at protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday and arrested almost 300 after demonstrators took to the streets to oppose the postponement of legislative elections and a new national security law imposed by China. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam postponed the Sept. 6 election for seats in the Asian […]
News

Kano approves N4.4bn projects for implementation

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

The Kano State Executive Council yesterday gave approval for the award and execution of contracts and projects in the state.   The council also ratified others that had earlier been granted executive approval worth N4, 424, 121, 793.83 billion Commissioner for Information in the state, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: