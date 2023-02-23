Business

BPE Names 9 Firms To Verify NIPOST Properties Nationwide

Nine firms have been approved by the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) under the Chairmanship of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) to immediately carry out a nationwide verification of NIPOST Properties & Development Company Limited.

The firms which are divided into the six geo-political zones of the country are, Oghogho Ayanru, Raji Adewale Associates, Alaba Odunlanmi, Law Field Barristers and solicitors and B.A. Wali & Associates.

Others are Aliyu Abubakar & Co, Bola Fabola, Tayo Osuntogun & Co and Primal Chambers.

According to BPE, this was one of the high points at the 2nd meeting of the Council in 2023 held at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja, on Tuesday.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, BPE disclosed that the firms are to provide proposals for carrying out the assignment based on, validating the titles of the properties,

This has it’s said will determine if the properties were duly registered at the relevant land registries; determining the ownership status of the properties as well as the type, size, and location of the properties; an providing any additional information that will enhance the audit of the properties.

 

