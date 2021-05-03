Business

BPE offers 5 NIPP Gencos to investors

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has called on prospective investors to express interest in purchasing 100 per cent shareholding in any of the five power generation companies constructed under National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) listed for sale.
It said this in a document signed by the Director-General, Mr Alex Okoh, and made available to the media on Sunday.
The document said it was in continuation of the ongoing reforms of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry and consistent with the Nigerian Electric Power Policy and Electric Power Sector Reform (EPSR) Act, 2005.
It also said the Board of Directors of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and the National Council on Privatisation had approved the sale of the five companies through a competitive bidding process.
It, however, did not say how much was expected to be realised from the sales. The companies constructed under the NIPP are located in Kogi, Edo, Cross River, Ondo and Ogun.
It listed the five in-service generation plants to be Geregu Generation Company Ltd with gross installed capacity at ISO condition of 506 Megawatts (MW) and Benin (Ihovbor) Generation Company Ltd with 507 MW.
Others are Calabar Generation Ltd with 634MW, Omotosho Generation Ltd with 513MW and Olorunsogo Generation Company Ltd with 754MW.
According to the document, prospective investors are expected to submit separate Expressions of Interest (EoI) for each generation company.
“Each bidder must be an experienced power generation company that owns and/or operates utility size power plants.
“In case of a consortium, at least one of the consortium members must be an experienced power generation company (the “Technical Partner”).
“The technical partner shall be responsible for providing operation, maintenance and management services under a long term agreement.”
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the BPE had during its 2021 budget defence at the National Assembly, disclosed plans by the Federal Government to sell some generation companies.
NAN also reports that BPE was created through the Public Enterprises (Privatisation and Commercialisation) Act 1999, to diversify the economy and strengthen the private sector as Nigeria’s engine of growth and economic driver.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Nine children win big in Toyota dream car art contest

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

No fewer than nine children went home with laptops and other corporate gifts in the recent Toyota Dream Car Art Contest organised by Toyota Nigeria Limited in Lagos.   A statement by the Public Relations Manager, Toyota Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Bukunola Ogunnusi disclosed that the nine winners, three from the three categories; emerged after a […]
Business

FBN Holdings’ Q3 profit rises 32%

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

FBN Holdings Plc announced its unaudited results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 with a profit after tax growing by 31.71 profit.   According report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the profit after tax stood at N68.156 billion, up 31.71 per cent y-o-y, from N51.747 billion reported in 2019.   The […]
Business

4G expansion boosts telcos’ revenue by N136.2bn

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

PENETRATION The increase in 4G coverage is helping the country’s broadband penetration target as the operators profit from increased revenue   Telecommunications operators in Nigeria are now reaping increase in revenue from their investments in the fourth generation network, 4G, New Telegraph has learnt. The financial results released by two of the leading operators, MTN […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica