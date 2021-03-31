BPE seeks PPP to finance maritime infrastructure

The Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) has stressed the need for an increase in the private sector involvement in financing critical infrastructures in the maritime sector in order for the industry to become a major revenue earner for the Federal Government. Director General of BPE, Mr. Alex Okoh, at a webinar session on “Public private partnership as alternative financing model in the maritime sector,” hosted by the Nigeria- South Africa Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by SIFAX Group, explained that competing needs for government’s lean resources has also made PPP a welcome option.

Citing the success of the port concession as a justification for more private sector funding, he revealed that the Federal Government’s revenue from the sector had more than doubled ten years post-concession. The BPE director general revealed that Federal Government had simplified the PPP process, which now allows for private sector players to scout for projects that can be financed through PPP model. Okoh added: “The Bureau of Public Enterprises has been entrusted with a significant part of the PPP responsibilities in Nigeria through the Federal Government’s circular of September 2020. What this means in effect is that players in the country’s maritime and other key sectors of the economy can identify and suggest projects to the government through the BPE or relevant MDAs.

“Once these projects are examined, approval will be given to the relevant parties to undertake an appraisal, feasibility study or outline of business case which will be scrutinised by the government. Thereafter, a tender will be published.” He stressed that the benefit of this was that the originator of the project would be allowed to provide a matching offer with that of the highest bidder, saying that if the party was able to match this offer, they would be declared the preferred bidder. Okoh urged the private sector to carefully identify the gap in transport infrastructures in the nation’s maritime sector and work towards providing solutions to these gaps.

He noted that such investments in and around Nigeria’s ports would help reduce the high shipping and terminal charges and local transport to warehouse costs which will in turn make the country’s port more competitive and business friendly in comparison to other African countries. In his remarks, the Group Executive Director, Corporate Services, SIFAX Group, Mr. Bode Ojeniyi, noted that the subject matter was timely and germane given the huge infrastructural deficit in the sector that could be addressed with PPP. However, he urged government to do better at making the country more business friendly by removing the crippling bureaucratic bottlenecks that are currently making investments in any sector very unattractive.

