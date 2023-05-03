News

BPE set to begin verification of ex-PHCN workers

The Bureau of Pub- lic Enterprises (BPE) is set to begin the verification of ex-employees of the now-defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) before the payment of their 16-month severance benefits. According to the BPE, the verification will be held in Abuja, Kaduna, Jos, Kano, Yola, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Benin, Ibadan, Ikeja, Eko and Maiduguri.

The Bureau is work- ing with labour and other key stakeholders to ensure the success of the exercise. BPE said: “The ex- staff or certified next- of-kin are required to come with the original and photocopy of the letter of first appoint- ment, original and photocopy of the letter of confirmation of appointment; original and photocopy of the letter of disengagement; original and photocopy of the certificate of birth/ declaration of age; two recent passport photographs; printout of one-month bank statement and BVN, original and photocopy of any means of identification (NIN card/slip, driver’s licence, voter card, passport).”

The body also demanded the original and photocopy of the death certificate of the ex-staff; the original and photocopy of the Letter of Administration and Evidence of Estate Account and the BVN of the next-of-kin.

