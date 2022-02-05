BPE to conclude transactions in 42

The National Council on Privatisation (NCP) chaired by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has approved the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE)’s 2022 work plan. The transactions are 11 in the energy sector, 10 in the industries and services sector, eight in the agriculture and natural services sector and 13 in the infrastructure and public private partnership (IPPP) sector.

Rising from its first meeting in 2022 at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja after its inauguration last week, the Council also approved 2022 Revenue and Expenditure of the Bureau including the 2022 work plan risks and mitigation plans. It would be recalled that the BPE at the end of every year, carries out a postmortem review of its activities and achievements via-a-vis the current year’s work plan and prepares a detailed work plan containing the deliverables and the cost and revenue estimates for the incoming year for consideration and approval by the NCP. The work plan provides the framework for tracking the implementation and realisation of the approved projects contained therein it is a compendium of the various projects and reform initiatives which the BPE intends to carry out in 2022.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...