BPE to fund 2023 budget with estimated asset sale of N206.18bn

The 2023 fiscal budget of N20.51 trillion will be partially funded from privatization proceeds estimate of N206.18 billion to be generated from assets sale by Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE). In the subsisting year 2022, BPE contributed N90.73 billion through Privatization proceeds towards funding 2022 budget deficit. President Muhammadu Buhari made this known on Friday in budget presentation before joint session of National Assembly members. Tagged “Budget of Fiscal Consolidation and Transition, he listed other sources of funding the deficit to include new borrowings totalling N8.80 trillion and N1.77 trillion drawdowns on bilateral/multilateral loans secured for specific development projects/programmes.

The President said his administration had in the last seven years transformed Nigeria’s challenging power sector, through bespoke interventions such as the Siemens Power Program, with the German government under which over 2 billion US Dollars will be invested in the transmission grid. Also, he said, the administration leveraged over billions of US dollars in concessional and other funds from Nigeria’s partners at the World Bank, International Finance Corporation, African Development Bank, JICA as well as through the Central Bank of Nigeria, working with the Finance Ministry, to support the power sector reforms.

“The Central Bank has also been impactful in its interventions to roll out over a million meters to on-grid consumers, creating much needed jobs in assembly and installation. Our financing interventions have recently been complemented with the takeover of four electricity distribution companies and the constitution of the Board of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company”, he added. On the generation side, he announced that his administration made significant investments in and incremental 4,000MW of power generating assets, including Zungeru Hydro, Kashimbila Hydro, Afam III Fast Power, Kudenda Kaduna Power Plant, the Okpai Phase 2 Plant, the Dangote Refinery Power Plant, and others.

 

