BPE’s privatisation proceeds hit N130bn in four years

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) realised N130 billion from privatisation/ commercialisation and reforms carried out on public assets in the last four years. Substantial portion of privatisation proceeds was deployed into fiscal budget funding.

This was as the privatisation agency expressed optimism of surpassing the N206.18 billion budget funding target of 2023 allocated it by the Federal Government, as it puts final touches to disposing of five power plants jointly owned by federal and state governments. Director-General of BPE, Mr. Alex Okoh, who stated this in an interaction with the media in Abuja on Tuesday, gave updates on plans to sell five power plants to fund 2023 budget. Aside providing budgetary support to the fiscal authorities by way of privatisation, Okoh said BPE also carried out critical reforms in the health sector, noting that implementation of reform would give Nigerians in lower rung of the ladder a cheaper and affordable healthcare service delivery. “In 2023 fiscal budget plan, we are given N206.18 billion. Thekey assetswearelooking at are the power plants, five in all.

Incidentally, we have reached someunderstanding with the state governors for the sale of those five plants. And that’s what has really dragged this transaction for the past three years. “We just got common stakeholders’ understanding on the critical need to realise value from those assets now, before they depreciate beyond value.

“Thankfully, last week, we were able to resolve the issues with the governor. “For those assets, we’re likely to reach financial conclusion before the end of the year, which may be next week. “But the proceeds itself will come in the first quarter of next year. So we actually project that in the first quarter of next year, we’ll be able to exceed the expectation of the budget for N260.18 billion by March, we should have done that. “Let me also add that from the projected sum from the sale of the assets, the portion that actually becomes available to the Federal Government, for the funding of the federal budget is 47 per cent.

“Fifty three per cent of that goes to the states because the assets are not federal alone; they are federation assets and they are owned 47 to Federal Government 53 per cent states. “So, we will remit 53 per cent of the entire process to the state government while the Federal Government gets 47 per cent” BPE DG explained. On what had been remitted thus far as privatisation proceeds to the government purse in the past three to four years, he said it should be in the region of N120 billion to N130 billion. “To answer your question, what we have generated as privatisation and commercialisation reform, asset optimisation, will be in the region of about N120 billion to N130 billion.

“But we also evaluate the mandate of the Bureau beyond just proceeds because there are sector reforms that we’ve also carried out, which is apart from easing and making life a lot easier for the generality of Nigerians also serves to conserve funds. “Ordinarily, there would have been subventions paid out to those assets and to those enterprises or sectors that have been reformed to be more commercial in their orientation and the operation.

“For example, we’ve carried out unbundling of NIPOST properties. It’s a separate entity now from the NIPOST Postal Service, and NIPOST transport and logistics. “These two entities will become operational from first week of January. We just concluded the recruitment of the management staff of those two entities that will become operational from the first of January next year.

“The implication of that is that the subvention from the fiscal purse that would have been going to service is no longer so. It’s a savings on the part of government; although it’s not a process that they are generating from from that. So some of our sector reform programs are in that mode. “They don’t speak to revenuesimmediately, butat least they save cost,” he explained. Speaking on the health sector reform initiative of BPE, Okoh said the effort began in 2019 during which the bureau engaged consultants to carry out diagnosis on the sector. He said: “We started this report about before COVID- 19; about 2019. “We engaged a consultant to help do a diagnostic on the health sector, essentially with the aim of ensuring that there is the availability of healthcare of out of pocket expenses. “You notice that at least 80 per cent of the population of the nation are not covered by any form of health insurance or the other. “And, we felt that the issue of health is something that is extraneous to an individual.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...