BPW International charges govt, parents on children’s education

The International Federation of Business and Professional Women (BPW International) has called on government at all levels and parents to intensify the education of children in order to have a better society that is development driven. This call was made by the President of African Business and Professional Women in the African Union (AU) and immediate past President of BPW International, Dr. Amany Asfour, during a visit to the L. E. A. Primary School Tnugan Kwasou in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

He said that any society that aspires to progress in any facet of human endeavours must give priority attention to the education of its children. Asfour, who expressed satisfaction with the administration of academic activities and progress made in impacting knowledge on pupils of the school, said BPW International as one of the most influential networks of businesses and professional women in the world, will continue to champion the cause for the promotion and enhancement of child education and in particular, that of the girl-child. In her remarks, the National President of BPW International, Nigeria, Mrs. Yinka Ajibola, said the visit to the school was to inspect progress made in academic teachings of the children since its inception in 2017.

She said they were highly impressed with what they saw and called on the management and staff of the school to keep on with the good job and make L. E. A. Tungan Kwasou a leading example among its peers in the provision of high quality primary education in Bwari.

