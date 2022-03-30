News

Brace for space-related legal battles, Agbakoba tells lawyers

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

A former President of the Nigerian BarAssociation (NBA), Chief Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has urged lawyers to brace for space-related legal battles in the years ahead. Agbakoba, who made the callyesterdayduringtheinaugural press conference of the SpaceLawandArbitrationAssociation of Nigeria (SLAA), anassociationof lawyerswith aninterestinspacelawandrelated fields, said the Nigerian legal system will soon have to deal with litigation in the space sector. He said: “It has become necessary for a coalition of Nigerian space lawyers to come together as clearly disputes are envisaged and new legislation is in order. The highly confidential, technical, and international nature of space-related disputes make arbitration an increasingly popular method of resolving them which is why the Space Law and Arbitration Association (SLAA) was launched by ‘The Space Law Practice Group of Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL).” The senior lawyer in a communiqué after his adoption as Chairman of the Advisory Board of SLAA stated that the association was founded to work with the National Assembly and other stakeholders and relevant government agencies, particularly the National Space Research and Development Agency, NASRDA, in formulating and sustaining appropriate frameworks necessary for a rewarding National space policy.

 

