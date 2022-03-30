Brace for space-related legal battles, Agbakoba tells lawyers

A former President of the Nigerian BarAssociation (NBA), Chief Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has urged lawyers to brace for space-related legal battles in the years ahead. Agbakoba, who made the callyesterdayduringtheinaugural press conference of the SpaceLawandArbitrationAssociation of Nigeria (SLAA), anassociationof lawyerswith aninterestinspacelawandrelated fields, said the Nigerian legal system will soon have to deal with litigation in the space sector. He said: “It has become necessary for a coalition of Nigerian space lawyers to come together as clearly disputes are envisaged and new legislation is in order. The highly confidential, technical, and international nature of space-related disputes make arbitration an increasingly popular method of resolving them which is why the Space Law and Arbitration Association (SLAA) was launched by ‘The Space Law Practice Group of Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL).” The senior lawyer in a communiqué after his adoption as Chairman of the Advisory Board of SLAA stated that the association was founded to work with the National Assembly and other stakeholders and relevant government agencies, particularly the National Space Research and Development Agency, NASRDA, in formulating and sustaining appropriate frameworks necessary for a rewarding National space policy.
Related Articles
Get the maximum price for your car at My Car Auction
Selling automobiles is generally viewed as a complicated procedure, but certain platforms have made selling their cars easy for every car seller. My Car Auction is one such platform that helps vehicle owners quickly sell their used cars. It offers automotive owners more money compared to other Sales service Enterprises and completes the whole […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Okoro takes real estate TV show global
Okoro takes real estate TV show global Popular real estate guru, Meckson Okoro, is set to kick off his television show on the international scene. The leading national real estate TV programme, National Real Estate Today, is, however, set to launch on NTA International. Okoro, in recent press release, made the disclosure, stating the rationale […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PDP releases time-table for LG polls in Sokoto
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State has released the timetable and guidelines for the conduct of the forthcoming March 27 local government election in the state. Chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Bello Aliyu Goronyo, said the timetable and guidelines released by the party was to conform with the earlier […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)