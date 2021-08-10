News Top Stories

Brace up for security challenge, Military Task Force Commander tells troops

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

 

 

The Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigeria Army, Major General Ibrahim Ali has directed troops to step up security and increase patrols to secure all troubled communities in Plateau State.

 

Gen. Ali, in a press statement signed by Military Information Officer, Major Ishaku Gaji Takwa, also debunked media reports which alleged that troops of OPSH told residents that they had no instructions to repel invaders on some community in Bassa Local Government Area where several lives were lost and properties destroyed.

 

“Currently, the Commander OPSH has ordered the beefing up of security and increased patrols to safeguard all troubled areas to prevent recurrence of such sad incidents.

 

“All law abiding citizens are therefore enjoined to cooperate with the security agencies by providing credible information that would aid the security agencies in performing their duties.

 

“The good people of Bassa and environs are once again urged to use the phone numbers distributed by OPSH to report activities of suspicious elements in their domain for prompt response.”

 

He explained that the Operation Safe Haven was a joint operation involving all security agencies with a mandate of bringing lasting peace to Plateau and its environs.

 

 

“It is practically impos-    sible to issue orders to troops and for them not to respond to any distress situation aimed at saving the lives and property of law-abiding citizens considering that they are drawn from all the security agencies, cutting across ethnic, religious divides and under oath to maintain peace and security in the nation.

 

“The submission that troops have not been given permission to protect communities is not only false but wicked as the mandate of OPSH is explicitly clear on what should be done in an event of such an unfortunate situation in line with the SOP,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Military impounds 375, 500 litres of refined products, others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The military has said that its ongoing operations against economic sabotage in the South have resulted in the immobilisation of an illegal refinery containing 321,500 litres of illegally refined oil products at Tuma Creek in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.   This was as it added that another 54, 000 crude oil were […]
News

Poor reading culture, bane of publishing industry in Nigeria, says don

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

A university don, Prof. Joy Ezeilo yesterday in Enugu identified poor reading culture as the major challenge facing publishing and education industries in Nigeria. Ezeilo, immediate former Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC), who spoke as chairperson during the 55th annual conference and general meeting of the Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA) […]
News

Anambra guber: INEC bans church, police station campaigns

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has banned parties from holding campaign rallies on church premises, police stations and public offices ahead of the November 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra State. Also, the election body warned parties not to compromise the COVID-19 pandemic protocols as directed by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 pandemic. It […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica