Metro & Crime

Brace up for security challenge, Military Task Force Commander tells troops

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

The Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigeria Army, Major General Ibrahim Ali has directed troops to step up security and increase patrols to secure all troubled communities in Plateau State.

Gen. Ali, in a press statement on Monday signed by Military Information Officer, Major Ishaku Gaji Takwa, also debunked media reports which alleged that troops of OPSH told residents that they had no instructions to repel invaders on some community in Bassa Local Government Area where several lives were lost and properties destroyed.

“Currently, the Commander OPSH has ordered the beefing up of security and increased patrols to safeguard all troubled areas to prevent recurrence of such sad incidents.

“All law abiding citizens are therefore enjoined to cooperate with the security agencies by providing credible information that would aid the security agencies in performing their duties.

“The good people of Bassa and environs are once again urged to use the phone numbers distributed by OPSH to report activities of suspicious elements in their domain for prompt response.”

He explained that the Operation Safe Haven was a joint operation involving all security agencies with a mandate of bringing lasting peace to Plateau and its environs.

“It is practically impossible to issue orders to troops and for them not to respond to any distress situation aimed at saving the lives and property of law-abiding citizens considering that they are drawn from all the security agencies, cutting across ethnic, religious divides and under oath to maintain peace and security in the nation.

“The submission that troops have not been given permission to protect communities is not only false but wicked as the mandate of OPSH is explicitly clear on what should be done in an event of such an unfortunate situation in line with the SOP,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police arrest eight traffic robbers, recover cocaine, weapons

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police have arrested eight suspected traffic robbers at Ketu area of the Lagos metropolis.   The suspects are Olawuyi Olayinka (27), Mayowa Adegoke (17), Faizu Ado (25), Segun Oluwatoyin (27) and Haruna Shuaibu (24). Others are Amos Abayomi (24), Monday Obayemi (25) and Okunola Olawale (21). They were arrested at different locations in Ketu. It […]
Metro & Crime

Again, bandits attack Niger community

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

 *15 feared drown fleeing     Armed bandits on Saturday evening launched another attack on Gurmana Ward, Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State.     New Telegraph learnt that over 15 people were feared to have drowned in River Kaduna, as they tried to escape from the bandits’ attack.     Sources said that the […]
Metro & Crime

Ex-Lagos State CP Abubakar Tsav’s wife dies

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The wife of former Lagos State Commissioner of Police and Commissioner at the Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, Mama Amina Kwaghhemba Tsav is dead.   Amina Tsav died barely six months after her husband, Alhaji Tsav died after a long battle with diabetes and High Blood Pressure.   A source close to Tsav’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica