Braide leads NAS in application of science, technology

The Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS), has inducted Professor Ekanem Ikpi Braide, FAS as President of NAS, to lead the Academy for the next four years, in achieving an improved quality of life for the Nigerian society through the promotion and application of science and technology.

Also, Braide will strengthenthenation’sability to deliver the fruits of science to society by the acquisition, growth, anddisseminationof sound scientific knowledge and facilitation of its use in the solution of major national problems.

Braide who is the 19th President of the Academy and the Academy’s first female President in 44 years of existence, was inducted at the NAS virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM), which held recently. According to a statement from NAS signed by its Executive Secretary, Dr. M. Oladoyin Odubanjo, Braide, a professor of Parasitology/ Epidemiology took over from Professor Mosto Onuoha, FAS (Professor of pure and applied geophysics).

Odubanjo said Braide is also a member of the national committee that achieved the laudable feat of guinea worm eradication in Nigeria. “She has a rich professional experience as a researcher and an administrator.

