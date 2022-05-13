News

Braids ByTiti’s mission is to create world of art through hair, beauty…Titi Dama

The founder and CEO of Braids By Titi beauty business, Titi Dama have said that her passion to make women feel beautiful and confident with their hair is one of the main reasons behind establishing her beauty company.

Speaking on how she ended up as a beauty entrepreneur, Titi Dama said: “My passion for beauty started at a very young age. I truly believe everyone needs to feel beautiful and confident with their hair.”

The renowned beauty therapist and salon owner further claimed she that she is always searching for new beauty hairstyles to try.

She added, “Braids by Titi is a business that exemplifies hard work and dedication. Our mission is to empower individuals to create their world of art through hair, beauty, makeup and fashion.”

The beautiful and highly cerebral entrepreneur who founded America-based businesses, Brighttiss LLC and Braids by Titi, pointed out that she started her journey from Africa.
“I was born Priskeylia Tifu Dama, even though I am popularly known now as Titi Dama. I am a blue-blooded African and have experienced the vicissitudes common to Africans,” she stated.

 

Continuing, she said: “There is nothing about the African way of life that is alien to me. That is why I fully represent my African heritage of the State of Ambazonia, the English speaking part of Cameroon, where I hailed from.”

Titi Dama who disclosed that she is the last child of eight siblings in a family of 11, affirmed that she was educated in Africa, too.

“For my high school, I attended Cameroon Protestant College (CPC BALI) and the Academic Institute of Excellence, Midrand, South Africa, and also my early working experience was in Africa, first at Presbyterian Hospital in Mamfe Cameroon and later at Leonardo Jewellery Hilton Hotel Sandton, South Africa,” she narrated

 

