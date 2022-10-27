Brain Drain: 5,208 pharmacists leave Nigeria in 5 years

Pharmacists under the aegis of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) have raised the alarm over the massive number of pharmacists leaving Nigeria to practice their profession in developed countries, saying 5,208 pharmacists have left the country in the last five years in search of greener pastures especially in Canada, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (U.S). The President of PSN, Prof. Cyril Usifoh, who made this known at a press conference in Lagos yesterday, also said 803 pharmacists collected letters of good standing from the Council in 2021, basically to leave the country.

He added that as a professor in the university he signs an average of about three to five references for younger colleagues that are leaving the country to work abroad. The president of PSN therefore urged both the federal and state governments to reconfigure the health architecture in the country in a bid to keep hold of the manpower the country is losing in droves. Usifo spoke during a press conference to announce the 95th Annual National Scientific Conference of the PSN tagged ‘Tin City 2022 scheduled to hold in Jos from October 31 to November 4, with the theme ‘Medicine Security in an Unstable Economy’.

Against the backdrop of this massive migration of pharmacists, Usifoh said: “When expressed in terms of the pharmacists component, there are 0.07 pharmacists to 1,000 or one pharmacist to over 14,000 Nigerians, whereas, according to the WHO, the acceptable and recommended ratio of pharmacists to the population is one pharmacist to 2,000 of the population.” Similarly, the WHO recommended ratio of healthcare workers to the population is 23 to 1,000 while in Nigeria, it is an abysmal 1.95 to 1,000. This is for the entire health workforce.

