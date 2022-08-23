News Top Stories

Brain Drain: Britain launches new skilled-worker visa for Nigeria, others

The British Government, yesterday, launched a new work visa for fast-growing businesses to hire skilled workers from abroad. Recall that in a recent report, Nigerian IT workers emigrated to UK in droves, including Nigerian banks which witnessed exodus of their ICT workers and other professionals.

 

The communications sector and Fintech companies are most hit with dozens getting employed weekly by UK firms. However, an online news portal, Persecondnews. com, reported yesterday that the scale-up visa is open to skilled workers in professions such as engineering, architecture and software development.

 

According to latest post- Brexit revamp of UK immigration rules, applicants do not need a degree, but must have a job offer with a salary of at least £33,000 ($39,000) a year and higher for some occupations. The scheme, promised by former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, in last year’s budget statement, grants two years of residency rights in Britain, which can be extended for a further three.

 

It was gathered that applicants must be sponsored by a rapidly-growing company, defined by three years of 20 per cent growth in either employment or turnover, and will be allowed to bring a partner and children with them to the UK. Clarifying on this, a Home Office Minister, Mr Kevin Foster, said the visa would give more freedom to businesses to bring in skilled workers, even as labour shortages lead to complaints about post-Brexit restrictions.

 

He said: “By supporting our high growth tech, financial services and small businesses, we are ensuring the UK remains a global hub for emerging technologies and innovation.”

 

Also, head of the Scale- Up Institute, a private sector, non-profit outfit that lobbied for the introduction of this visa, Rene Graham, said it should help address Britain’s demand for skills. “The new visa should provide a much-needed fast-track service to enable local growth companies to access the talent they need more quickly,” she said.

 

