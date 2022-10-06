Brain drain eroding health sector gains

…as experts hail response to Ebola, Covid-19

Nigeria clocked 62 years last Saturday after its independence from Great Britain in 1960. Key stakeholders have appraised the health sector, admitting that poor welfare, inadequate budgetary allocation were among factors driving brain drain throughout the period under review, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Six days after the 62nd independence anniversary of Nigeria, concerned stakeholders have expressed concern over continuous slide in the health indices of the country. Among those who appraised performance of the health sector, returning both damning verdicts and praises over the country’s response to disease outbreaks include the President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr.Uche Rowland Ojinmah and the President of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Dr. Victor Makanjuola. The duo raised hope of redeeming the health sector provided adequate funding is budgeted while efforts are also geared towards the curbing brain drain of medical doctors and other health workers that are migrating enmass abroad for greener pastures. Dr. Ojinma who noted that the NMA is the custodian of the people’s health and the leading professional association suitably placed to continue to engage the Nigerian governments at all levels to make adequate provisions for the health of the people, said it is for this reason that this association is engaged in the advocacy calling for appropriate budgetary allocation to Health, the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), and stemming the tide of medical brain drain amongst other germane issues in the health sector.

Brain drain Brain drain remains a festering sore.

According to Makanjuola, MDCAN conducted a survey in 82 of its chapters in March, and out of the 37 that responded, 253 consultants from different specialties have left the country for greener pastures in the last two years. The remaining chapters, he said, have not sent in their response for some reasons. “We are estimating that if 90 to 100 per cent of all the chapters respond, over 500 consultants from various medical fields might have left the country in two years. That’s our rough estimate and that is a major disaster for the country,” he lamented.

For Makanjuola, this is just a tip of the iceberg considering that it is not only consultants that the brain drain has affected. Similarly, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has lost about 2,000 doctors to brain drain in the past years.

According to the latest survey that was conducted by NARD, it was revealed that due to brain drain, six out of 10 doctors ‘plan to leave’ or ‘have the intention to leave’ Nigeria as soon as possible. The survey showed that only 12,297 resident doctors now work in both federal and state tertiary health institutions. The President of NARD, Dr. Dare Ishaya said, “As of the last time we issued the questionnaire, we found that out of 10 resident doctors, six of them are planning to leave or have the intention to leave. The statistics we had then was in December 2021. So, it’s either they are planning to leave or they have thought of leaving.” It is not medical and dental practitioners only that are migrating; other health workers including nurses, pharmacists, medical laboratory scientists, among others are also among medicare professionals leaving the country to practice abroad.

Doctor-patient ratio

The trend, according to Makanjuola, has affected healthcare delivery. Presently, the doctor-patient ratio is one doctor to 5,000 patients which is far above the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation of one doctor to 600 patients. Given the large number of medical professionals that have left Nigeria, the president of MDCAN said the drift has negatively affected the ability to provide adequate care for patients in the country; patients now spend longer time in hospitals to see the few care workers that are available.

“We have an example in Benue State where the whole Radiology Department has gone to Saudi Arabia and they have just employed new equipment that needed experts to handle but there are no experts available.” Irrespective of the downturn from brain drain, the challenge of attaining the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the during the years, the dearth of infrastructure in care facilities, among other challenges, Makanjuola said operations in the health sector in the last 62 years of the country’s independent were not all gloomy. “We started quite well with institutions like the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan and other hospitals in the commonwealth states and a few other institutions of similar reputations in the country. “When the economy of the country was good, these institutions were revered and feared all over the world.

However, when the economy and services began to go down, the first wave of the brain drain took many of our experts away out of the country in the late 1970’s to early 80’s. For it to still be existing now is a testament to the resilience of the health sector and that is why it has not crumbled totally.” Speaking further, the president of MDCAN said what is going on now is a situation of another exodus of professionals from the healthcare system.

“We believe that if the government intervenes properly, the system will not collapse. While the system has not been excellent, our indices are not great; the figures are not good because the primary health care (PHC) is not well funded.” He desisted from passing a judgement of complete failure on the health system. “When you look at how we coped with two pandemics, it is better than some countries that are well off.”

Kudos for disease outbreak response

According to Makanjuola, the response to the outbreaks of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) and COVID-19 was better than people expected. On that note, he claimed that one will not totally condemn our health system. Though, “It is weak, it is struggling but it shows that it can respond when it is challenged.

That is one of the strengths of the system.” On how to tackle the challenges from brain drain, he said some things are already happening in terms of health insurance availability for all, such that you do not pay out-of-pocket for healthcare.

The introduction of the mandatory National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) would ensure that health challenges do not result in the individuals becoming impoverished. “The stage for that has been set by the National Health Insurance Act earlier this year. The act will revolutionise the position of health care in the country. It will make health services available to many people that are not currently having access to care.

“The act makes it mandatory for every Nigerian to have health insurance and makes it available for groups that cannot pay for themselves.” He added that if it is properly executed as specified in the act it will be better. When you have this pool of funds, even in one of healthcare providers, private sector involvement will increase. And then the health sector will generally become better if the act is affected as planned. On his part, the president of the NMA has called for an extension of the retirement age of doctors as an immediate response to the problem of brain drain. According to him, other measures such as better working conditions and security for health personnel could also solve the problems.

