Brain Drain: FG plans better welfare for doctors, nurses, others

The Federal Government yesterday unveiled plans to improve the conditions of service of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health workers in order to reduce the current brain drain in the health sector. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who made this known during a media briefing in Abuja, disclosed that it plans to introduce a performancebased remuneration system where health workers can be rewarded based on their performance, beyond their grade level salaries. He lamented the exodus of highly skilled and experienced doctors and nurses to other countries and expressed the willingness of government to give them better pay. “We are doing everything we can to improve the conditions of service by improving the hazard allowance, remunerations.

“We are also looking at how to introduce a better form of performancebased remuneration, so that doctors don’t just receive simple grade level salaries, but according to their work. “We try to measure performance to let people be happy that they have been properly rewarded for what they have done.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...