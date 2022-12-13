Brain drain in health sector worrisome, says Benin monarch

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, yesterday said the brain drain in Nigeria’s health sector is becoming worrisome. Oba Ewuare said this when the management of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in the city.

He predicted that if the push and pull factors behind the menace are not urgently addressed, it could get to a freezing point whereby universal health coverage, access to quality health services, would become a mirage.

The traditional ruler, who spoke in Edo language, said: “There is something that is of great concern to us. Most medical personnel are leaving the country in droves, especially the best brains among you.

So, how do you cope, sustain the socalled pinhole surgeries and other breakthroughs in hospitals? “Most of the highly trained people have gone to Saudi Arabia, Dubai and other countries. I expect you to talk about the causes and how this trend can be reversed. Let us know if we can be of assistance.

“Why are our doctors, after acquiring the necessary training here in Nigeria, leaving? And we are watching. They are complaining that they are not well paid and that there is poor condition of service.” The Benin monarch, who enjoined health workers to be patriotic, however, pledged his support to the UBTH management team ahead of its golden jubilee celebration

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...