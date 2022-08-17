Brain Drain: Nigeria may import doctors in future, says NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has predicted that Nigeria will in the future import medical doctors. The body is unhappy with the exodus of doctors to other countries where they are guaranteed better conditions of service. Speaking at the opening of the 2022 Scientific Conference at Ibadan Business School in Ibadan yesterday, the Oyo State NMA Chairman Ayotunde Fasunla also called for the imposition of a state of emergency on the healthcare sector with a view to addressing the brain drain.

The Chairman, Medical Advisory Council, University College Hospital (UCH) Dr. Abiodun Adeoye, who stood in for the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof Abiodun Otegbayo, as well as the representatives of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), and Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria all agreed that the brain drain in the health sector should be treated as a national emergency. Fasunla bemoaned the poor state of the government- owned hospitals, explaining that the budgetary allocation to the health sector in 2022 was approximately 4.2 per cent of the national budget.

