Brain drain, reduced care access, main health sector failure in 2021 – GMD president, Kuti

With less than 24 hours to the end of 2021, the new President of the Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), Dr Abiodun Kuti, has bemoaned the massive brain drain Nigeria recorded in 2021, which resulted in over 5, 000 health workers leaving the country to practice abroad.

Apart from the emigration of health workers, which depleted the already low work force in both public and private health institutions, Kuti, a Consultant Radiologist and Chief Medical Director at Prisms Health Care Limited, a Radio-diagnostic centre in, Lagos, said reduced access to basic health care also contributed to the main health sector failure in 2021.

President of the GMD, in an interview with the New Telegraph lamented that irrespective of the massive brain drain more health workers were eager and looking for ways to leave the country.

Most Nigerians get care services from private hospitals and pay out-of-pocket, though, the bad economic situation has reduced the purchasing power of the average Nigerian.

He noted, “Cosequently, what we have now are complicated or chronic cases in the hospitals when they appear because the patients would have tried quacks and home remedies.

“They only get to orthodox hospitals after most of these treatments have failed. The costs and managements now become humongously unaffordable for them.”

However, against the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, Kuti said, “We are very lucky not to have the pandemic to be devastating in the country,” adding that the mortality rate as of this week is just over 3,000 people which is very statistically insignificant, though no death is insignificant.”

To curb COVID-19 infections, he urged the federal and state governments to allow rapid test kit evaluation of people so that those who are positive can be sent for the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for final confirmation. PCR test detects the presence of a virus.

“The situation where the PCR test is the only way for the evaluation has made the early and rapid detection of many people with the infection late to get the needed diagnosis.” He listed areas the health sector performed well to include the dedication of health workers who nipped the pandemic in the bud.

“They faced the disease with little protection, little compliance with laid down safety regulations and we are lucky not to have much infection or death from the pandemic.”

In addition, he affirmed that some state governments have created significant infrastructural development in health that should make healthcare conducive to their people. On gaps in the year, Kuti said needed equipment is not available in most states talk less of the local governments.

“Apart from major towns in the states, basic healthcare equipment is not available. “Ultrasound machines, incubators, well-kitted operating theatres, monitors and even ambulances are not available in most general hospitals in this country.

“We should get to a situation where all local governments in this country should have well-equipped hospitals that will be able to handle any medical situation or emergencies. No Nigerian can vouch to get a standard, qualitative prompt, proper medical service in case of accidents or emergencies.”

