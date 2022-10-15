Brain drain won’t stop due to global 15 million gap in health resources –Prof Fatusi

Vice Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, spoke with ADEWALE MOMOH on the health sector, stand-off between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government as well as the strides his institution have made over the years. Excerpts…

As a stakeholder, what do you think will be the implications of the ongoing eight months strike by ASUU on the education system?

To a larger picture of the country, it is rather unfortunate. And I think the answer to that question or problems lies in both sides, shifting a little bit each. ASUU has a strong point. There are things ASUU as an association is asking for that is very important in developing the Nigeria education system.

The government is also constraint, particularly in the economic situation we are in. Both sides need to talk more, give more room for negotiations and discussions and ultimately reach an agreement because it is not good for our nation. Because it is not just the individuals, it is affecting the young people, their parents and the entire society. Every great society depends on the intellectual power of the citizenry. When you put millions of young people at home doing nothing, it is not the best. We do hope that government and ASUU will hopefully resolve this issue.

But many Nigerians are blaming the government for not be forthright and doing enough to end the impasse, do you believe this to be so?

I don’t see a government in its right senses who will want schools to be closed for months, except if the matter is beyond them. I’m not a government spokesperson but sometimes you must understand that government has constraints. I think the economy we are in, the government seems more challenged than ever before and that is why we must all continue to pray and work hard, that Nigeria as a country and the entirety of the Nigerian development sector will improve. Let me remind you, Nigerians forget that universities were not free originally. People forget that Nigeria universities started with people paying school fees. Nigeria universities were not giving free food for students.

Would you say that is enough justification for the present under-funding of the universities?

What I’m saying is that we must not forget that it was government itself that brought this thing because government had more money. So as money became a challenge, government also is reversing things because it is finding itself in a corner where it is more difficult to cope. That is the situation. I’m not speaking for government but this is the trajectory, it is just a simple reflection. As things become harder, government will say I can’t do this. However, there are basic minimum that government must do. Part of what ASUU is asking are basic minimum and part of them are slightly above basic minimum, so I think that is where compromise needs to come in so that our schools can get back. There is no way our Nigeria university system can go on and provide quality education at zero kobo, there is no way. There is no country I know that does that, maybe communist country. I have schooled in three continents of the world, what is done in the country I know is that there is a school fees to be paid for those who can afford it, there is scholarship for those that can get it, there is study-work scheme.

Sometimes ago, you started a programme with those students who came from Ukraine. How far has the university gone in that regard?

For the Ukraine students, we put out a notice that if you have gone to Ukraine, we are willing to support you because we know that the issues are beyond you. Our Senate in the university graciously relaxed some of the terms to enable us admit them. For example, you can’t get a transfer to our university without us seeing your transcript, not from you but from your university. But which university in Ukraine has the leeway now to be issuing certificate when they were even running around looking for how to survive. So we said we would relax it. So, we said if you have your own evidence of your student result, bring it and we would give you interim admission and we will give you till one year, that is till the end of the academic session to produce the result. But we can’t take beyond the pre-clinical year. We can take you in the beginning of clinical but we can’t ask you to go and start in the middle of clinical because we want to be sure of the clinical skills you have. If you come and you want to go to clinical, you will come and take the exam that our students are taking. And you are not taking it separately so they won’t say we set harder questions. They will sit together when our students are taking the exam, and their result will tell us either you are fit for that class or we have to recommend you for a lower class. That is how we are trying to help the students from Ukraine and a number of them have tried. Over 20 of them have applied.

How has the journey been for UNIMED since inception?

At University of Medical Sciences, we are proud of our record as Nigeria’s first specialised medical university. Many people often ask us, you are a medical university, does it mean you just run medicine? I said no, we run Medicine, Nursing, and Physiotherapy. We run every course in UNIMED, except for Pharmacy which we are just about to start and we have the largest collection of health professional courses across the country. Among the 26 of courses, people were like, why doing science, why doing physics, biology, chemistry, mathematics? Are you not a specialised university? And I always explain to them that we need to understand more about how the health profession developed. And the truth is that the biggest development you find in the health field does not come from what we call health professionals; does not come from doctors, nurses or physiotherapist, it comes from scientists. And one of the greatest examples is what we are seeing in COVID-19. We COVID-19 came, doctors were running around trying to help but they were helpless. What was the best thing doctors could do? Put a patient in the ward and trying this or that drug, we don’t know which one was going to work. You are putting people on respirators and the respirators were not produced by doctors but by scientists.

Are you talking about science in relation to Medicine or just pure and allied science?

I’m talking about chemical, biological and physical sciences because if you look around everybody wants to be a doctor. But without those sciences we cannot drive the health field forward. That is why for example, when others are producing vaccine, we can’t produce vaccine, we have to be waiting for other people to produce and we will buy. That is why we are not producing drugs. For us at University of Medical Sciences, we believe our responsibility is to help expand the field of health and related health fields. So if you don’t expand science, ultimately you can’t expand the health professions. In Nigeria, according to the National University Commission, if you don’t have a programme at an undergraduate level, you cannot have it at the postgraduate level. So, at UNIMED, we are doing Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Animal Environmental Biology, Plant Bio-Technology. Our aim is to ultimately to produce people in medicinal chemistry which we need to produce drugs. Our aim is to produce people in medical physics which we need to develop the scopes and the equipments that doctors use. When you think about things like plant biology and biotechnology, we can also discover drugs from our own plants but if you don’t have the physics, chemistry, biology, you cannot run medicinal chemistry at Masters level.

So, what is this NextGenS all about?

We believe very strongly that Nigeria is not putting enough emphasises on the sciences that can help us produce health scientists that will help us drive health and health development in the future. So we are going back to the background and this is not new. When you want to populate a field, you offer an incentive to draw them to that field. That is what we are doing in NextGenS, to offer the incentive that will attract young people to understand the role of science and support them to become not just as an undergraduate. And if they do well, we will continue to postgraduate. In fact, our incentive at postgraduate is even higher than undergraduate. We are doing this for two groups of people; our nation because our nation needs an increasing capacity in science; for our young people, most of them are walking down the street because they don’t have a vision about where life is going. Today, the most brilliant guys in America and other countries are not reading medicine, they are reading something like computational biology because that is what the world needs more than ever before.

Are you considering the brain drain factor, that after training them, they leave the country in search of better opportunities?

Brain drain is a big problem. But the way to address brain-drain is not magical, it is simple. If you are having brain drain, what do you want to do? You will produce more so that if those that had gone, you will still have enough to use. Brain drain is a problem you can’t stop, particularly in the medical area.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), we have more than 15 million gaps in health resources across the world. So, as far as that market exists, people will be going, but what do we do?

We need to produce more. In fact, we can convert brain drain to brain gain if we know what we are doing as a country. One of the things we can do is to produce more and satisfy export and as well satisfy home demand. And that is part of what we are doing in UNIMED.

