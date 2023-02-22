Brains and Hammers, Kano Govt Renew Hope for Wholesome Drugs at Commissioning of Kanawa Coordinated Pharmaceutical Centre

At the recent commissioning of the Kanawa Coordinated Warehouse Centre (CWC) otherwise known as the Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Pharmaceutical Centre, the Kano Governor marching orders to enforcement and regulatory agencies to shutdown the stores of traders selling wholesale drugs in the open market at Sabon Gari.

stated, “All other areas for wholesale of drugs in the state will be closed down forthwith and those found wanting will be taken for prosecution.”

The multi-billion Naira facility is developed under a Private-Public Partnership (PPP) arrangement between Brains and Hammers Limited and the Kano State Government is the Phase 1 of the larger 117-acre Kano Economic City (KEC).

Chairman of the KEC, Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu Chiroma described the Coordinated Pharmaceutical Wholesale Centre as a complex of 2100 shops with warehouses, that will house businesses of all pharmaceutical products in Kano under the control of regulatory bodies such as Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria(PCN), Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), and NAFDAC.

At the recent commissioning of the Phase One of the KEC, Chiroma spoke glowingly of the efforts put in by the tripartite pact executed by

Brains and Hammers Limited, developer of the groundbreaking trade hub in West Africa, Kano State Government and Jaiz Bank Plc. He discussed some of the features inside the sprawling 117 hectares architectural masterpiece .

The Kano Economic City is unlike anything that Brains and Hammers had done in the past. It required meticulous handling. It is first-of-its-kind in the West Africa sub-region. Initially projected to cost N78 Billion, it was reviewed upwards to N150 Billion.

For this level of solid financial support, Chiroma showered encomium on the management of Jaiz Bank for believing in the project from the beginning and staying the course.

In their goodwill messages, Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and Prof. Mojisola Adeleye, Director General, NAFDAC praised Governor Ganduje for becoming a model for other states. Ehanire said, “History will be kind to your administration for relocating all the stakeholders to a regulated drug facility. The plan was that we will not close down the open market shops without providing an alternative. That is how we came about the CWC. It has never existed in Nigeria; ” while Adeyeye said, the Kano CWC will make our job easier. This is going to be a one-stop spot for us. Because of this edifice we will have more confidence that the drugs we use are of good quality.”

The Secretary of the NDLEA who represented the Director General of the agency , Mohammed Buba Marwa commended the Kano State Government for being the first state to carry out Drug Integrity Test for political office holders and also for supporting the agency’s War Against Drug Abuse (WADA).

The journey to the CWC which reached an epoch with the commissioning of the Kanawa Pharmaceutical Coordinated Wholesale Centre also known as Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Pharmaceutical Centre in Kano recently may not be an end in itself, but serve as a wake-up call for quick implementation of the project in the remaining states.

The Federal Government in 2003 muted the idea of a Coordinated Warehouse Centre (CWC) for pharmaceuticals to stop the chaotic and dangerous trade in drugs in the open markets

Messages of support and encouragement from the Minister of Trade and Investment, Registrar, Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria, Kano Pharmaceutical Partners and Director General, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) among others were also rendered at the event which attracted the presence of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, a major stakeholder and financier of the project, Jaiz Bank whose serving Managing Director, Dr. Sirajo Salisu along with his predecessor and members of the Kano State Executive Council.

Brains and Hammer’s reputation is built on over 15 solid years of insight and expertise. The company has become a partner of choice for affordable, premium, and luxury houses for the public and private sectors and Nigerians at home and in the diaspora. Brains and Hammers’ hospitality, residential, commercial, and infrastructural portfolio covers thousands of acres of land in urban, suburban, and satellite communities in Abuja, Kano, Oyo and Lagos in Nigeria.

With this formal opening, Kano has set the pace for other markets in the country where pharmaceuticals are being sold under unregulated environment. These places include Ariaria in Abia State, Idumota in Lagos State and Onitsha Head Bridge in Anambra State.

For years, federal regulatory agencies, particularly the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) engaged perpetrators of this unwholesome trade in a costly battle.

