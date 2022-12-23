Business

Brand I launches surveillance platform for Nigerian consumers

A brand surveillance platform named ConsumerHalla Version 2.0, which allows consumers in Nigeria to do on-the-spot and on-the-go 24 hours brand assessments with instant feedback on complaints, has been launched in Lagos.

ConsumerHalla, billed the first Nigerian consumer advocacy platform, aims to enhanc relationships between consumers and brands originally launched ConsumerHalla five years ago with the vision to help create a more caring world of consumers where businesses thrive.

Speaking at the event, the integrated marketing communications firm’s CEO, Tunde Olufowora, noted that Version 2.0 which has now been released into the market and available for downloads, is aimed at further informing, empowering and giving voice to over 200 million consumers in Nigeria.

He expressed deep concern that consumers in Nigeria have no voice and that despite all the efforts by the governments and the various regulatory bodies in the country, the rights of the average consumer continue to be trampled upon daily by many corporate organisations including public parastatals.

According to him, with the ConsumerHalla version 2.0, consumers can now on-the-go and on the spot do an instant assessment of major operating brands in Nigeria and at the same time, lodge complaints with a promise to receiving feedback and resolution within 72 hours.

“What is even more dynamic is the access to free legal services and consultation through the newly improved online portal,” he stated.

Within its first five years of operations, the platform has gained huge traction with over one million consumers connected and equally helped many consumers resolve intricate cases.

“We are proud to say that ConsumerHalla is the foremost and fastest growing online consumer engagement and solution portal currently reaching over a million active consumers on a daily basis and powered by a 72-hour feedback mechanism,” he added.

Signing up to ConsumerHalla provides every brand with a mirror into direct, undiluted consumer perception and feedback. Beyond complaints resolution, millions of consumers also have access to additional special offerings such as Best Consumer Deals; latest Consumer News broadcast; Product Reviews, Consumer Tips & Tricks; Consumer Analytics and Expert Views and Opinions.

Olufowora, a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Marketing (FNIM), further said: “Our mission is to help bring about an enhanced relationship between brands and consumers through the amicable settlement of conflicts and complaints, thus creating a robust market where conversations thrive.

“Every consumer or customer deserves to be heard. We believe that genuine care for understanding the customers’ pains and then providing solutions to effectively alleviate the pains, create interactions that are mutually beneficial to both the brands and customers. When customers are put first, revenue flows.”

 

 

