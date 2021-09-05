Business

Brand restates commitment to empowerment at August Women Meeting

Mamador, the premium food brand from PZ Wilmar, hosted Nigerian women to yet another impactful edition of its innovative event, Mamador August Women Meeting, themed ‘Limitless Possibilities’, an initiative of the brand aimed at empowering and supporting the Nigerian woman, fostering both individual and collective growth, which held recently in Lagos.

 

The gathering which had a live audience and was also live streamed online via a number of social media platforms, had in attendance women from various walks of life and ethnic backgrounds.

 

The meeting featured a panel comprising distinguished women like the moderator Ufuoma Ejenobor, former Beauty queen and Mamador Brand Ambassador; Betty Irabor, Founder and Publisher of Genevieve Magazine; Ngozi Nwosu Nollywood Veteran Actress; Adenike Oyetunde- Lawal, Founder of Amputees United Initiative and Author; Ify Mogekwu, food blogger, founder of Ify’s Kitchen and Mamador Ambassador, as they discussed the theme of Limitless possibilities, and explored the immense potential of the Nigerian woman.

 

Head of Marketing, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo, explained the vision behind the initiative, describing it as “a platform that will enable women from all works of life and social class and ethnic backgrounds, discuss, share experiences, encourage, support and push each other to overcome barriers and limitations, discover their potential, see the endless and limitless possibilities of life and inspire one another to achieve fulfilment in their chosen endeavours.”

 

“Mamador prides itself as the brand that brings more flavours to life, allowing women to experience life outside of routines, motivating them to see life’s limitless possibilities and empowering them to achieve fulfilment in their chosen endeavours. We are desired to make an impact; to start a process of change that will ultimately shape the transformation and empowerment of Nigerian women”, She said.

 

The guests and audience at this year’s edition of the Mamador August Women Meeting were left inspired by unique stories of each panelist, notably that of Betty Irabor who opened up about her eight-year long battle with depression and encouraged women to prioritise their mental health and wellbeing even as they chase their dreams.

 

Further demonstrating its commitment to women empowerment, Mamador with the support of Utiva and Simon Page awarded scholarships to sixty women for Digital Marketing and Product Management Masterclass while female entrepreneurs were supported with appliances and equipment for their business.

 

As is common with the August Women Meeting, the event closed with a thanksgiving ceremony led by an Igbo cultural dance troupe, bringing it to a glorious end. Mamador is produced by PZ Wilmar Food Limited, a joint venture between PZ Cussons and Wilmar International. Its products include Mamador cooking oil, Mamador seasoning cubes and Mamador spread for bread.

