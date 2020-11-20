Brandon Heitmann Credits Community for Growth of Exigent Design and Build

Brandon Heitmann began his own business at the age of 18. After realizing that college wasn’t for him, he learned everything he could about the industry of his choice: lawn care. Brandon quickly became an expert in the field, rapidly growing his business in the process. However, by the spring of 2019, he had to make the hardest business decision of his career. After much deliberation, Brandon decided to sell his lawn care business that he had worked seven years to build up, in order to focus all of his attention on a new passion, landscape construction.

Exigent Design and Build is focused on providing service to new construction homes, clients looking to revamp their landscaping, and also young business owners looking to grow and expand their own business. They are able to provide the best quality service and provide the best experience for their clients. From their design team, sales team, and install team, they all go above and beyond to exceed their clients’ expectations. Brandon and his employees take tremendous pride in their work and love to see the end result of the product. “There is no better feeling than finishing a client’s backyard oasis and being able to sit back and enjoy it with them, and watch them and their family make the best memories with it,” he explains.

Brandon and his team refuse to stop until the client is satisfied with the results. He and his team are changing clients’ lives, giving them the opportunity to create wonderful new memories in their new landscape. He is changing the lives of his employees helping them reach their goals while keeping work fun, challenging, and exciting. This year Brandon also started his own mentorship program called Exigent Academy Mentorship where he has made a goal for himself to help 200 contractors become millionaires.

With this community, Brandon and his team just celebrated their most profitable year to date in 2019, totaling $2,100,000 in revenue. In just one year, Brandon increased revenue by an astounding 700%.

With over fifteen employees, Exigent continues to take on massive projects, some totaling over $500,000. Reflecting on the difficulties of building his business, Brandon credits his success to having the right mindset. “Mindset is the most important thing,” he says. “It’s the only thing that will get you through the hardships and obstacles that come with entrepreneurship.”

