Brandon Rangel on ways a positive mindset can change your life

Few people know how it feels to lose everything and gain it all back. Among them, Brandon Rangel’s story stands out as inspirational. He gained a large amount of wealth at a young age while most of his peers were in high school but lost everything. He credits his comeback to his unbreakable mindset.

When he was 16, Rangel was already on his road to riches. He was mentored by a millionaire and showed an interest in investing, e-Commerce, and Forex. He soon lost everything and never dreamt of reaching the top again. But his rock-solid mindset and persistence allowed him to reach the top once more. He believes that the right attitude is what sets successful entrepreneurs apart from those who fail.

A Canadian millionaire mentored Rangel at a young age and, in 2016, he became a freight broker. He felt he was destined for more, and a year later, in 2017, he owned a nationwide trucking company. He sold part of his business and shifted focus towards Forex and e-commerce, selling products directly to Amazon. He chose this line of work since it allowed him to work anytime and anywhere. After a massive success in the trucking business, Forex, e-Commerce fields, he started helping other aspiring entrepreneurs and teaching them the mindset needed to succeed.

Rangel says, “The biggest challenge when starting a business as an entrepreneur is maintaining an open mind. Not giving up when things don’t work out.”

Given his experiences with losing everything and gaining it all back, Brandon Rangel’s advice is worth considering.

