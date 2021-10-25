Brandon Shiu-Nan See Discusses The Power Of Mindset In Regards To Success

Life is hard, and it can be hard to stay positive when it throws you a few curveballs. However, Brandon Shiu-Nan See believes that in order to succeed, you need to develop a positive mindset. Here are his tips for thinking more positively.

Brandon Shiu-Nan See is a fashion brand consultant. His team has helped over 20 fashion brands hit seven to nine figures annually with their unique methods. Since he was young, he’s had a passion for fashion and everything surrounding the industry. “I think that working in a field I love helps create positive energy,” he said. “I’ve worked jobs I hated, and I definitely wasn’t feeling my best when my potential was squandered.” Brandon Shiu-Nan See has also been fortunate to bring positive people into his life. “I met my business partner while traveling,” he said. “Together, we’ve made our company a very positive place by paying attention to the atmosphere we create.”

Brandon Shiu-Nan See believes in thinking with gratitude. “The secret to success lies in building a positive mindset,” he said. “One of the most helpful things for me was creating a gratitude journal and writing at least three things in it every day. I realized that I needed to be happy with what I had before I tried to get even more.” You also need to think about how you talk to yourself in your mind. “Many of us have negative self-talk and feelings about ourselves,” Brandon Shiu-Nan See said. “In order to feel better, you need to improve how you see the world and keep your consciousness in a good place. This isn’t easy, but the work is absolutely worth it.” Overall, enjoying life more can lead to improving yourself and finding more joy down the road.

Being positive isn’t always easy. However, entrepreneur Brandon Shiu-Nan See promises that it can do a great deal to help bring you success.

