Sports

Brandt’s back sends Dortmund top of Bundesliga

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

A moment of improvisation from Julian Brandt earned Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 win at struggling TSG Hoffenheim on Saturday, sending Edin Terzic’s side three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga standings.

 

Brandt scored in the 43rd minute after he was fouled wide on the left. Marco Reus swung in the resulting free kick and Brandt ducked under the ball at the near post, letting it bounce off his back and in past Oliver Baumann in the Hoffenheim goal.

 

Dortmund full-back Marius Wolf thought he had doubled the lead in the 56th minute when he powered an unstoppable shot past Baumann, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR check for a foul on Hoffenheim’s Ihlas Bebou in the build-up.

 

Dortmund’s eighth league win in a row moved them on to 46 points, three ahead of both second-placed Bayern Munich and third-placed Union Berlin, who play each other on Sunday.

 

Struggling Hoffenheim, who brought in Pellegrino Matarazzo as manager earlier this month after sacking Andre Breitenreiter, are 16th in the table on 19 points, in the relegation play-off place, after their fifth league defeat in a row.

 

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

 

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

AfroBasket: Why NBA players are not in Kigali – Ogunade

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…D’Tigers begins tourney on a winning note The outgoing vice president of the Nigeria BasketBall Federation, Babs Ogunade, has explained the reasons why top NBA stars that represented Nigeria at the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were not part of the D’Tigers team currently in Kigali, Rwanda for the AfroBasketball. Speaking with our correspondent, […]
Sports

18 Eagles train for Algeria

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Eighteen Super Eagles participated in the team’s first training ahead of their friendly match with the Foxes of Algeria slated for Friday. The players arrived at Marriott hotel in Algeria as camp on Monday ahead of the international friendly match. Chidozie Awaziem was the first bird to arrive before the other 17 players joined him […]
Sports

Omotayo sets African record at WTT in Qatar

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Olajide Omotayo has set a new African record at the first official World Table Tennis events after the 2019 African Games champion became the first Nigerian and African to win a match at the WTT Middle East Hub holding in Doha, Qatar.   Omotayo who is competing in his first international tournament after qualifying for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica